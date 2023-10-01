Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Dassault Systèmes Price Performance
Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,975. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.45%. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
