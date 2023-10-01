Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $93.07 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $8.84 or 0.00031563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars.

