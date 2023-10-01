Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $13.71

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Decred has a market cap of $212.99 million and approximately $875,628.57 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $13.71 or 0.00050588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040347 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00173336 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003654 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,532,040 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

