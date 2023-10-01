DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,096.0 days.

DeNA Price Performance

Shares of DeNA stock remained flat at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. DeNA has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

