DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,096.0 days.
DeNA Price Performance
Shares of DeNA stock remained flat at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. DeNA has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.84.
About DeNA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DeNA
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.