Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA) Short Interest Update

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.95. 3,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Denali Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Get Denali Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Denali Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 490,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 290,686 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 561.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 441,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 374,733 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Denali Capital Acquisition by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.