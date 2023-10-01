DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in September

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $5.95.

Separately, HSBC downgraded DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

