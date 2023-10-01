dForce USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $417.93 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.27 million and $417.93 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00243071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00016609 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,712 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00073506 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $205.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.