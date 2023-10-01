dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.02 million and $414.68 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00245080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,712 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00073506 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $205.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

