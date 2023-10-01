DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DTE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,712. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.26.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

