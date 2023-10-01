DWF Group plc (DWF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on October 17th

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DWF Group Stock Performance

Shares of DWF opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.93. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 47.13 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.38 ($1.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.41. The firm has a market cap of £340.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,490.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.95) price target on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, and Legal Operations. It offers global entity management, forensic accountants, ESG consulting, and regulatory consulting services; eDiscovery, contract management, compliance, legal technology, consulting and operations, and knowledge management services.

