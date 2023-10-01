dYdX (DYDX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.96 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $376.14 million and $31.96 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00007307 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,765,523 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

