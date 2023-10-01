East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Update

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,200 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 9,154,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

East Buy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. East Buy has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

East Buy Company Profile

Read More

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers.

