Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 401.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 47,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,811. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

