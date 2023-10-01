Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $174,897.87

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $37.40 million and $174,897.87 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003669 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005786 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000099 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,955,704,814 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

