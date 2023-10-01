Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $3,755,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $11.86 on Friday, reaching $435.42. 1,374,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.56 and its 200-day moving average is $457.54. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

