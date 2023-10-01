ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.00 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $8.00 million and $3,698.61 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,172.44 or 0.99955249 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002337 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04099793 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,057.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

