Energi Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,801.39 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. Energi has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $68,801.39 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00035054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00027272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,998,964 coins and its circulating supply is 68,998,503 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

