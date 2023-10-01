Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Up 35.5% in September

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $32.04. 759,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Energizer by 12.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

