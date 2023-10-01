EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EnWave Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,000. EnWave has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.