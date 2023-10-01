EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
EnWave Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,000. EnWave has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.
EnWave Company Profile
