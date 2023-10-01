ESCO Technologies Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
ESCO Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %
ESE stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $109.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on ESE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
