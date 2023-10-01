Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $16.82 or 0.00059833 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and $95.40 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,106.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00241585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.16 or 0.00865005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00531564 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00128158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,294,647 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.