Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Cap of $201.54 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Ethereum has a market cap of $201.54 billion and approximately $3.26 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,676.18 or 0.06177052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00035164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00027571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002362 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,238,637 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

