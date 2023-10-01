Ethereum Trading Up 9.3% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,727.30 or 0.06166082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $207.69 billion and $5.64 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00034951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,240,108 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

