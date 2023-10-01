Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 111,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Evaxion Biotech A/S last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

