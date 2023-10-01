Everscale (EVER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Everscale has a market cap of $78.61 million and $1.29 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everscale has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,093,481,979 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

