Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,511.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVKIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

About Evonik Industries

Shares of Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $18.50 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

