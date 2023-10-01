Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,511.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on EVKIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
About Evonik Industries
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.
