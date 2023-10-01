Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EXNRF stock remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,175. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 45.64%.

Institutional Trading of Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. ( OTCMKTS:EXNRF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

