Fetch.ai Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $185.54 million and $21.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00035060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,595,922 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

