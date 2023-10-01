Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in September

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,300 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 1,252,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Performance
Shares of Fibra UNO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 114,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.05.
About Fibra UNO
