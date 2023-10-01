Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in September

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,300 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 1,252,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

Shares of Fibra UNO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 114,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in Mexico. It is designed as an investment vehicle that grows through development and acquisitions, as well as regular cash flow distributions. It owns, operates, develops and manages a broad por tfolio of properties, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments.

