Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 4,031,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.