Financial Survey: WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) vs. Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) and Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of WithSecure Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Software Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WithSecure Oyj and Software Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WithSecure Oyj 0 1 2 0 2.67 Software Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Given Software Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Software Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than WithSecure Oyj.

This table compares WithSecure Oyj and Software Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WithSecure Oyj N/A N/A N/A C$0.10 15.50 Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.34 24.50

WithSecure Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Software Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WithSecure Oyj and Software Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WithSecure Oyj N/A N/A N/A Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WithSecure Oyj pays an annual dividend of C$0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Software Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. WithSecure Oyj pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Software Aktiengesellschaft pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce. The company also provides consulting services, including security strategy and risk management, resilience development, and security assurance services; support services; security training services; and managed services, such as countercept managed detection and response, attack surface management, and cloud security posture management services; USB armory, a smallest secure computer; and Armory Drive, an encrypted storage solution. WithSecure Oyj was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data. It also provides webMethods that integrate systems, applications, and processes through application programming interfaces or direct connections and orchestrate them in the form of microservices; ARIS for modeling, documenting, and optimizing business processes; Alfabet, which enables enterprise architecture mapping and optimal decision making for IT investments; Adabas & Natural for transaction processing; and CONNX for data integration, virtualization, and replication. In addition, the company offers professional services, which include implementation, development, and upgrade/migration services. Software Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany.

