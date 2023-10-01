First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Update

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS FNRN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.74.
First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 15.16%.
First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile
First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.
