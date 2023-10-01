First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FDEU opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 134.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $116,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

