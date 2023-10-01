First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE FDEU opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.75.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
