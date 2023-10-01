First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 178.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 81,923 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.