First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
