First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

FPF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.90. 225,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,160. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

