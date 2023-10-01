First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 479,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

