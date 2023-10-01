First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 479,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.