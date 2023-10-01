Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $5.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.01.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fletcher Building’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.35%.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.