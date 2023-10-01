FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1812 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:LKOR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 829 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with at least 10 years to maturity selected and weighted by fundamental factors.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.