Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in September

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,738,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 1,963,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,383.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
FGETF stock remained flat at $14.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
