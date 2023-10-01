Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,406,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 2,418,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,067.0 days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNOXF remained flat at $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Fortnox AB has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program.

