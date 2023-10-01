Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 6th

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 89,732 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.