Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLBL remained flat at $24.05 during midday trading on Friday. 118,165 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

