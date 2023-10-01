Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Franklin Wireless Price Performance
Shares of Franklin Wireless stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.15. Franklin Wireless has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.44.
About Franklin Wireless
