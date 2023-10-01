Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

FECCF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

