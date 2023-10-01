Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Frontera Energy Price Performance
FECCF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
