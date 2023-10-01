FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IGLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,714 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

