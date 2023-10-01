Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $10.43 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

