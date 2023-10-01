Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fujitsu Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FJTSY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. 55,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,787. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

