Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 647,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.27. 59,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $147.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.78. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. Analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on FLL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 15,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,451.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at $405,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.