FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,566,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 144,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 692,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 139,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 64,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,162. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FF. TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

