F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 4.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 67,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,366,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,569. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.